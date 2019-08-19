Farmers’ association: More than 300ha of Perlis paddy fields affected by Aug 9 storm

Motorcyclists battle through heavy rain and strong winds near the Kuala Kedah fishing village in Jitra August 10, 2019. — Bernama pic

PADANG BESAR, Aug 19 — A total of 319.73 hectares of paddy land under the Perlis Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP) comprising five regional farmers association (PKK) were destroyed in a thunderstorm which raged across the state on August 9.

LPP chairman Datuk Mazlan Aliman said so far, the loss caused by the disaster was estimated to be RM1,074,292.

Speaking to Bernama here today, he said the five affected areas were PPK Bintong, PPK Beseri, PPK Paya, PPK Padang Siding and PPK Mata Ayer.

“LPP is in the midst of finding out the total loss to the affected paddy areas in both states (Kedah and Penang) which were hit by the thunderstorm. In Penang, the damage is more to fish rearing areas while in Perlis, it is in paddy areas.

Mazlan said aid will be given to the affected farmers before the second padi planting season which is expected to be from September 15.

Yesterday, Mazlan visited the affected areas in Kedah and today in Perlis, including to LPP facilities and PPK areas.

In the storm early this month, heavy rains and strong winds hit the northern states of Penang, Perlis and Kedah.

According to the Meteorological Department, the storm was caused by Typhoon Lekima which hit several territories in China. — Bernama