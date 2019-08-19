Analysts: Deporting Zakir Naik can diffuse tensions, but will not solve discord among Malaysians

A PAS member holds up a placard to show his support for Dr Zakir Naik during Muktamar 2019 in Gambang, Pahang June 19, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Analysts opined that if controversial Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik were told to leave Malaysia, tensions might subside; but will not be enough to resolve issues which have been festering for decades.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s Prof Kartini Aboo Talib Khalid said Dr Zakir’s approach in discussing comparative studies on religions was too extreme for a country like Malaysia.

“His knowledge is far too in-depth and too critical for other religions to consider, and his departure may tone down the religious tension in the country,” she told Malay Mail.

Kartini, however, pointed out that Dr Zakir is not known to enforce his beliefs upon other people.

“If people decide to convert, it is done voluntarily. If a thing is done voluntarily, which part is forced?

“Preaching or dakwah in Islam is permitted by the constitution, and Zakir preaching is permitted in the name of freedom of speech,” she said.

She said the main issue is when the manner of free speech is deemed to be a disturbance.

“The government is still investigating the issues on Zakir, as he has claimed that he was quoted selectively, thus leading to misunderstanding,” Kartini said.

To alleviate socio-political tensions in Malaysia, she said a mediation unit ought to be set up to bargain and negotiate the limit of space for public discourse or preaching to all races.

“As unity is still a struggle for Malaysians, cohesion is the narrative, reconciliation is needed.

“For reconciliation regarding interfaith religion, the unit must provide a procedure for interfaith dialogue to be held in a civilised manner,” Kartini said.

She added that if speakers like Dr Zakir are objected to being insulting by others, then the unit must be able to outline the definition of what constitutes as insulting, and which context that comparative religion discourse would be deemed acceptable.

Universiti Sains Malaysia’s Prof Sivamurugan Pandian said even if action was taken against Dr Zakir, there was no guarantee that racial tensions would wind down.

“His presence has allowed us to understand the value of ethnic relations, religiosity and social cohesion in Malaysia. We are divided, and that we must deal with it in a more rational manner beyond politics.

“Many other issues which have surfaced lately require leadership to solve them. In the month of the 62nd anniversary of Merdeka, we are facing one of the crucial moments in Malaysia’s ethnic relations where moments of unity are forgotten when issues which create cracks among the ethnic groups emerge today,” he said.

Recalling how a Communities Liaison Committee was established in 1949 to oversee such issues and find solutions in closed-door meetings, Sivamurugan said with social media becoming the main platform to deliver them, there is a great need for an instrument to immediately find ways to stop discord from being spread nationwide.

“Diversity should be celebrated as an asset and not seen as liability. That is the message we must deliver with sincerity and backbone.

“May be it is time to once again to bring back the Ministry of Unity, after years of absence from the executive branch. In addition, an Ethnic Relations Act is a must to be considered by the ruling authorities,” he said.

Sivamurugan also suggested that dialogues, outreach programmes, and human-based activities focus on educating rationalisation, rather than being emotionally-driven.

“If understanding, respect and acceptance can be infused among Malaysians fully, I believe we can overcome any issues related to ethnicity, racism and religiosity,” he said.

In contrast, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak’s Prof Jeniri Amir was much less forgiving of Dr Zakir’s statements accusing Malaysian Hindus of being more loyal to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and referring to Malaysian Chinese as ‘new guests’.

“I have been wondering why Zakir Naik has to make provocative statements, knowing that Malaysia is a multiracial country,” he said.

Whatever actions are taken by the authorities, Jeniri said they should be carried out in a manner which does not aggravate the racial tensions in the country.

“The tensions are already there, but he made it worse.

“But even without Zakir Naik, racial issues are already there. Zakir Naik is like a thorn in the flesh,” he said.

Jeniri added that it was important to handle issues such as race reconciliation without becoming too emotional.

“We should not play with fire. That is very important. We should not offend other races or other religions, and we should have mutual respect,” he said.