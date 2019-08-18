Two Sarawakian soldiers who disappeared without a trace will continue to receive their salaries, says Mat Sabu

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu today explained that the two Sarawakian soldiers, who disappeared while on duty at Pulau Perak, Kedah, last month, will continue to receive their monthly salaries for the next seven years. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, Aug 18 — Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu today explained that the two Sarawakian soldiers, who disappeared while on duty at Pulau Perak, Kedah, last month, will continue to receive their monthly salaries for the next seven years.

He said salary payment is in accordance with the Malaysian Armed Forces regulation regarding soldiers missing while on duty.

“After seven years, the salary payment will be stopped,” he said at the opening of the Sarawak chapter of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) convention and brainstorming session here.

He said the search operation of two soldiers — Corporal David Edmund Rapi, 39, of Dalat and Lance Corporal Moses Logers, 25, of Bau — is ongoing.

He said the operation has not stopped, although there are no new leads regarding their disappearance.

He also said he will meet the family of Rapi in Sibu later today.

David and Moses disappeared under mysterious circumstances during the operations codenamed “Op Pejarak” in Pulau Perak, on July 19.

The families of the two soldiers on August 9 urged the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and the Defence Ministry to resume their search and rescue (SAR) operations, which ceased on July 26.

Sarawak PKR chief and Works Minister Baru Bian, who met members of the two families, had said he would contact Mat Sabu to resume the search operation.

According to Moses’ uncle Michael Jinep, the two soldiers had their dinners with the rest of 13 other soldiers on the evening of July 19 at their camp.

He had said after dinner, all of them went to their rooms at 7pm and about 10pm, when the roll call was made to give the soldiers some medicine, Moses and David were found to be missing.