Penang to be the first to put local council polls to the test, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Penang will be the first state to conduct local council elections after they are approved by the federal government for implementation, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin has said.

According to the Sunday Star, she said Penang’s interest in carrying out local council elections was evident even when Pakatan Harapan (PH) was in Opposition.

“Penang brought the case to the Federal Court in 2014 but lost. They tried when they were the Opposition.

“But now, we are the government and we want to implement it. So Penang will be number state on the list,” she told reporters after launching a public forum in Komtar, Penang, yesterday.

“Penang is mature and ready for it. We will need three years to come up with a model and proposal for Cabinet approval,” she said.

Apart from organising workshops for all stakeholders, she said the second stage will see local councils go to the ground to engage and educate the community on the purpose of local council elections.

“My ministry will propose amendments to the relevant Acts which we hope can be completed and presented to the Cabinet by year-end,” she added.