No specific date set for gazetting Pulau Sembilan as marine park

The Perak government stressed that no specific date has been set for the gazetting of Pulau Sembilan as a marine park. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Aug 18 — The Perak government stressed that no specific date has been set for the gazetting of Pulau Sembilan as a marine park.

State Tourism, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Tan Kar Hing said this was because exhaustive research and data collection needed to be carried out at several locations on the cluster of islands by the relevant parties.

The research and data collection undertaken currently were more focused on the islands’ fauna and flora.

“The process may take a bit of time as we need a full report on the locations being studied.

“The research and data collection are just not on the corals, seahorses, turtles and other marine life around these islands. In fact, we are also thinking of methods to overcome the problem of garbage in the area.”

Tan said this at a news conference after opening the Perak Cartoon Fest (Pecaf) 2019 held at Koloni Karyawan Amanjaya (PORT), here, today.

On June 20, Tan reportedly said that the state government was studying the possibility of gazetting Pulau Sembilan as a marine park, adding that if the process was successful, the area of three nautical miles around Pulau Sembilan would be fully protected.

Meanwhile, Tan said upon completion, the full report of the research and data collection carried out at these islands would be presented to the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah before further action could be taken. — Bernama