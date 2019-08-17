Sarawak searches for Indonesian worker who jumped into croc-infested river

Search and rescue teams looking for Ridwan Jayadi along the crocodile-infested Sungai Stoh, Rambungan in Lundu August 17, 2019. — Picture courtesy of the Lundu Fire and Rescue Department

KUCHING, Aug 17 — A search and rescue operation has kicked off in Lundu for Indonesian plantation worker Ridwan Jayadi who disappeared late yesterday in the crocodile-infested waters of Sungai Stoh in Rambungan.

The 25-year-old had jumped from his boat into the river to disentangle his fishing net which had caught on something on the bottom.

“His friend then saw Ridwan being dragged underwater by the reptile,” a spokesman for the Lundu Fire and Rescue Department station related today.

He said the Lundu station received a call for help late yesterday and started the search this morning together with personnel from the Lundu police, the Civil Defence Department and volunteers from the village nearby.

The search is focused on a 5km radius of Sungai Stoh where Ridwan was last seen.