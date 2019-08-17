Public told to report content on race, religion and royal institution on social media to MCMC

Members of the public are also asked to take screenshots and the URLs links of the inappropriate content on social media and to post them to MCMC either via WhatsApp or email. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has urged the public to lodge a report on any incident or content that touches on 3Rs (Race, Religion and Royal Institution) on social media.

MCMC, in a statement today, said the report could be made via the WhatsApp application to 016-220 6262 or via email to [email protected]

He said the platform would facilitate and expedite the enforcement process to be taken against the 3R content, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

Members of the public are also asked to take screenshots and the URLs links of the inappropriate content on social media and to post them to MCMC either via WhatsApp or email.

MCMC said for the negative content distributed through the WhatsApp application, a screenshot (of the content) along with the individual phone number was required for the purpose of lodging a report.

It also further reminded the public to practice moderation while addressing sensitive issues in order to preserve the harmony and peace achieved through mutual understanding that was built 62 years ago.

MCMC also stressed that any comment and dissemination of negative statements that posed a threat to the unity of the multiracial community in the country should be stopped immediately for mutual benefit. — Bernama