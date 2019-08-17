No PH component can claim it’s strong, says Amanah president

According to Amanah president Mohamad Sabu Mohamad, who is also the Minister of Defence, all parties in PH must continue to endeavour to firm up inter-party co-operation to ensure it continues to be in power in the coming general election. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PASIR SALAK, Aug 17 — No party in Pakatan Harapan (PH) can strut about and claim it is strong compared to other component parties in the coalition, said Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu.

He said that all the component parties in PH must realise that they would not have been able to win the 14th General Election (GE14) and take over the government from the Barisan Nasional (BN) if they moved alone.

“Not a single party can take over the administration of Malaysia by itself. The agreement in the formation of the PH structure resulted in the people having the confidence to pick us.

“If the parties in PH contested individually, Amanah would not have won a single seat, Bersatu too, DAP maybe could while Keadilan could win in several places,” he said in his speech when opening the Third Pasir Salak Amanah Annual Meeting here today.

According to Mohamad, who is also the Minister of Defence, all parties in PH must continue to endeavour to firm up inter-party co-operation to ensure it continues to be in power in the coming general election.

“Don’t let anybody say, his party is strong here. All of us are not strong except through unity and consensus. There is no other formula to win. God-willing, PH will continue to rule,” he said. — Bernama