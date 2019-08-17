Kelantan Bersatu supports Tok Bali port project

Datuk Kamaruddin Md Noor says Kelantan Bersatu supports the proposal by the Kelantan government to build a new port in Tok Bali. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PASIR PUTEH, Aug 17 ― Kelantan Bersatu (Bersatu) fully supports the proposal by the Kelantan government to build a new port in Tok Bali, said its chairman Datuk Kamaruddin Md Noor.

He said the proposal should be supported because the port would serve as a catalyst to spur economic growth for Tok Bali specifically and Kelantan as a whole.

“The Kelantan government by itself might not be able to undertake the project on its own. It will need federal government support because the cost will be over RM1 billion,” he told Bernama here today.

Prior to this, Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob was reported as saying that the state government planned to deepen the approach channel to Tok Bali and build a breakwater for the project to enable larger ships to dock at the TB Supply Base Sdn Bhd terminal.

The breakwater is necessary because Tok Bali faces the South China Sea and is at the mercy of high waves during the monsoon season.

Bersatu is a component of the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition at the federal level whereas Kelantan is under the control of opposition party PAS. ― Bernama