Dr M attends Petronas' 45th anniversary celebratory concert

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad launches Petronas’ 45th anniversary celebration at the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur August 17, 2019. With him are Petronas chairman Datuk Ahmad Nizam Salleh (right) and Petronas president Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Petronas put on a rousing concert attended by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad here tonight as part of celebratory events lined up to mark its 45th anniversary.

The musical extravaganza took place at The Plaza, nestled under the iconic Petronas Twin Towers, the headquarters of Malaysia’s fully integrated oil and gas multinational ranked among the largest corporations on FORTUNE Global 500.

The concert featured 45 popular local artistes who have made their name over the past four decades, including Amy Search, Ella, Jaclyn Victor, M. Nasir, Ruffedge and others.

At the event, Dr Mahathir, who was accompanied by his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, also launched Petronas’ web film titled UNI in conjunction with the upcoming National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations.

The web film, premiered at the event, highlighted the concept of ‘mini Malaysia’ and revolved around life in a university campus, filled with elements of diversity, along the dimensions of race, language and values.

The story is also a reflection of Petronas 2019 celebratory events themed Anugerah Kita which aimed at inculcating the sense of pride of being Malaysians.

The launch of the web film is also in conjunction with Petronas the 45th-anniversary celebration themed #Bersama Merentas Zaman dan #Our Time Together.

With 15 staff, Petronas started its operations in 1974 from the premises of the then Prime Minister’s Department in Jalan Dato’ Onn in the nation’s capital.

The company’s first successful international venture into Vietnam, in 1991, marked the beginning of its globalisation journey.

It chalked up another milestone with the groundbreaking in 1992 of the world-famous Petronas Twin Towers that were officially opened in 1999 by Dr Mahathir, who was then the country’s fourth prime minister.

Designed by renowned Argentine-American architect Cesar Pelli who died recently, the structures once held the distinction of being the tallest in the world. They remain the world’s tallest twin towers today. — Bernama