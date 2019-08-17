Bernama’s financial position now stable and under control, says management

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) issued a statement today to announce that its financial position is now stable and under control.

The Bernama management said that all the outstanding payments to the relevant organisations have been settled accordingly.

The statement was issued in the wake of recent reports that Bernama is facing financial constraints.

‘The Bernama management expresses its gratitude to the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Communications and Multimedia for their concern and cooperation in helping to address the matter.

“The management also regrets the confusion and inconvenience this matter has caused, and undertakes to exercise prudence and abide by good governance, ethics and best practices in financial management in future,” the statement added. — Bernama