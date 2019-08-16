Police: Jealousy possible motive in murder of woman in Keningau

The police said initial investigations showed that Sarah Israkil was killed in a fight and her body was burnt. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KENINGAU, Aug 16 — The woman whose charred body was found in a bush in Batu 8 Jalan Sook last Thursday has been identified as a 44-year-old Suluk Filipino who was murdered.

Keningau police chief DSP Shahrudin Mat Husain said the victim was Sarah Israkil, and not a local teenager as claimed on social media.

He said initial investigations showed that Sarah was killed in a fight and her body was burnt.

“The victim was dragged five metres under a mango tree to be burnt beyond recognition to conceal evidence,” he told reporters here today.

According to Shahrudin, there were six stab wounds on the body.

Based on statements taken from the victim’s immediate relatives, police believe she was killed out of jealousy.

Police are hunting for a 40-year-old man to help in the investigation and have urged anyone with information on the case to contact the nearest police station. — Bernama