Police arrest man for maiming Besut top cop in machete attack

File photo showing several police officers examining the exterior of the house of Besut district police chief Supt Mohd Zamri Mohd Rowi in Besut August 15, 2019. — Bernama pic

BESUT, Aug 16 — A 32-year-old man is under remand for seven days from today to assist in the investigation into a machete attack on Besut District Police chief Supt Mohd Zamri Mohd Rowi yesterday.

Magistrate Norshuzianna Shakila Raja Mamat issued the remand order to enable the police to conduct the probe under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

The police arrested the man at 4.15pm yesterday at Felda Selasih, Besut, as he attempted to flee.

Mohd Zamri is under treatment at the Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital in Kubang Kerian for injuries he sustained after he was attacked by a machete-wielding man, believed to be mentally unstable, in front of his house in Kampung Padang Luas here yesterday.

His right thumb was severed and he was injured in the back of the head. He is reported to be stable. — Bernama