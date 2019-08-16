Perak exco: Local authorities unaffected by PKR delay in naming councillors

Long said that as the state executive councillor in charge, he only receives the list of names for the quota of the four component parties of the state government before it is brought to the state executive council for its endorsement. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 16 — The delay on the part of PKR in submitting its list of names for councillors in each of the districts in Perak has not affected the running of local authorities in the state, according to a state executive councillor.

State Housing, Local Government, Public Transport, Non-Islamic Affairs and New Village Committee chairman Paul Yong Choo Kiong said their appointments and swearing-in would be held a little later than that of the other local councillors once the list is finalised by the party.

He said that as the state executive councillor in charge, he only receives the list of names for the quota of the four component parties of the state government, namely the DAP, Bersatu, Amanah and the PKR, before it is brought to the state executive council for its endorsement.

“There may be a possibility that PKR is finding it hard to choose its councillors and, although it is late, it will not at all affect the others since there is a quota for the party.

“We will endorse once we receive the list,” he told reporters after 18 local councillors were sworn in at the Ipoh City Council (MBI) here today. Also present was Ipoh mayor Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim. The councillors include 10 from the DAP and four each from Amanah and Bersatu.

Meanwhile, Yong said the MBI had raised 1,050 Jalur Gemilang national flags and also put up 2,330 Jalur Gemilang buntings around Ipoh in conjunction with the country’s 62nd National Day.

Earlier, Yong said in his speech that local authorities often drew the attention of the public who expected good service in their respective areas.

He said that besides the mass media, the social media is also used as a medium to present a variety of local issues, making it even more challenging for the local authorities in serving and dealing with the demands of the public.

“So, I call on council members and the MBI management to work together as a team to address the social challenges and demands.

“The cooperation of local authorities, especially the MBI, with other departments and agencies, is also important in implementing the tasks and functions of the councils and in enhancing the government’s delivery system,” he said. — Bernama