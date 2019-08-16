Lawyer: IRB, Najib have until Sept 6 to file affidavits over RM1.69b income tax arrears

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak leaves the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya August 5, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) and Datuk Seri Najib Razak have until Sept 6 to file their respective affidavits in their separate applications related to IRB’s suit to recover RM1.69 billion in income tax arrears from the former prime minister.

Najib’s counsel Muhammad Farhan Muhammad Shafee said the date was set by High Court Judge Datuk Ahmad Bache in chambers at the case management today.

IRB has applied for the case to be decided by summary judgement while the ex-prime minister had applied for a stay of the proceedings.

“The court will fix the hearing date for both applications (stay and summary judgment) on September 6,” the lawyer said, adding, today was the first time that both parties appeared before the judge.

The case was earlier fixed for case management via e-review (an online forum within the e-Court system which enables judicial officers and legal representatives to exchange written messages without having to attend court).

IRB sued Najib on June 25 seeking RM1.69 billion in income tax arrears for Assessment Year 2011 until 2017.

Najib, 66, filed the application for stay on August 8, pending his appeal for a reassessment of the amount. — Bernama