Kelantan mentri besar: Be careful of ideological, economic colonisation

KOTA BARU, Aug 16 — The failure of society to appreciate the true meaning of independence could lead to ideological and economic colonisation, Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said today.

In view of the ongoing national day celebrations, he called on the government to organise various events which could serve to provide such awareness and reminders on the meaning of independence, adding that the nation was faced with the challenge of having a segment of Malaysians who have not only forgotten the meaning of independence but have failed to appreciate the attributes of a good citizen.

In the process, Malaysians may forget to save themselves from being colonised ideologically or economically, he said in his address which was delivered by State Human Development, Education, Higher Studies, Science and Technology Committee chairman Datuk Mohamed Fadzli Hassan.

Mohamed Fadzli delivered the speech at the Kelantan-level Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang National Day celebration held at the Tunjong Rural Transformation Centre.

The celebration features a convoy that travels throughout the nation, covering 6,200 kilometres and 62 stops. — Bernama