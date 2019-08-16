Johor govt to monitor wild jumbo sightings in Ulu Tiram, says state rep

JOHOR BARU, Aug 16 — The Johor government is closely monitoring the development of a group of wild elephants seen in some areas near Ulu Tiram and as reported on social media recently, state Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said today.

He said according to preliminary information from the Johor Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan), the wild elephants are believed to have been separated from the Panti Elephant group estimated to number 30.

“To date, there have been six public complaints regarding the wild elephant group, with the first being recorded in Kampung Sungai Tiram on July 26 and the latest on August 14 in Kampung Sungai Redan,” said Tan in a statement issued today.

His response came after he was asked to comment on the status of the sightings involving wild elephants in Ulu Tiram recently.

Tan, who is also the Jementah assemblyman, said the Johor government was very concerned about the damage done by the wild elephants to the farmers’ crops and has directed Johor Perhilitan to intensify its ongoing elephant catching operation since the first complaint was received.

“Meanwhile, the Johor government also caution the locals not to take any action, but instead to report the matter of wild elephants directly to the authorities,” he said.