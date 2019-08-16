Four workers injured in two construction site mishaps in KL

Foreign workers are seen at a construction site in Kuala Lumpur February 16, 2016. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Four men were injured in two accidents at two construction sites in the city today, one in Persiaran Stonor and the other in Cheras.

In the Persiaran Stonor incident, a 34-year-old man was injured in the left leg after a crane he was operating crashed at about 10.30am at the construction site near the Vietnamese Embassy.

Jalan Tun Razak Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Faris Hussin said the man was trapped in the crane with his left foot squeezed against a steel pile.

“Firefighters cut the pile and removed him at about noon. He was sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital,” he said when contacted.

In the other accident, at the site of the elevated Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Expressway (SUKE) project near Taman Connaught, Cheras, three construction workers, all China nationals, were injured after a piling steel frame fell on them at 3.30pm.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire & Rescue Department operations centre said one worker suffered a fractured right leg and another his left hand while the third sustained minor injuries.

“All three were taken to the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital,” he said in a statement. — Bernama