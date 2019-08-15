Take steps to solve gas cylinder shortage, deputy minister warns Sarawak distributor

Chong Chieng Jen said the business and profit consideration on the part of MyGaz should not take precedence over the greater public interest of having uninterrupted supply of cylinders. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUCHING, Aug 15 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry today warned MyGaz Sdn Bhd, which manages the bottling and distribution of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the state, to take steps to overcome the shortage of gas cylinders.

“I urge the company to give its full co-operation so the ministry does not need to resort to the stern actions under the provisions of Control Supply Act, 1961,” deputy minister Chong Chieng Jen said.

He said the business and profit consideration on the part of MyGaz should not take precedence over the greater public interest of having uninterrupted supply of cylinders.

Chong said the ministry views seriously the current shortage of LPG cylinders in the State Capital as this is affecting the lives of many households and particularly the livelihoods of hawkers and foodstalls operators.

He said the ministry was informed by the company that the valves of more than 34,000 of its cylinders were found to be leaking.

“As such, it has reduced its daily production of 10,000 cylinders to half the volume,” he said, noting that the company has taken steps to remedy the situation by ordering more cylinders from Peninsular Malaysia, buying new cylinders and importing new valves from Thailand.

“However, a week after the first incident happened, there is still no satisfactory deadline given by MyGaz to fully resolve the problems,” he added.

Chong said the ministry has contacted Petronas who is ready with excess gas cylinders to fill up the shortage among MyGaz’s customers.

However, he said Petronas will need MyGaz to supply the information on its distribution network and customers facing the shortage problems.

“The ministry has also issued directives to MyGaz to supply such information together with its action plan to the ministry so that the problems can be resolved in the shortest time possible,” Chong said.