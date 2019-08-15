Subcontractor pleads not guilty to attempted robbery, injuring grabfood delivery rider in PJ

The accused, Abu Bakar Subianto, was taken to the Sungai Buloh Prison after he failed to pay the bail. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, Aug 15 — A subcontractor pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here today on two charges of attempted robbery and causing injury to a GrabFood delivery rider here last Friday.

Abu Bakar Subianto, 33, made the plea and claimed trial after the charges were read out to him before Magistrate M.Bharat.

On the first charge, Abu Bakar was charged, with another person still at large, with voluntarily causing hurt by hitting Muhammad Amirul Adli Mohd Saharudin, 22, on his face and body by using a fork lock (vehicle locking device).

The charge, under Section 324 of the Penal Code, provides for imprisonment for up to 10 years, or fine, or whipping, or any two of the punishment, upon conviction.

On the second charge, he was accused, also with another person still at large, of trying to rob the victim of his Yamaha Y15 motorcycle. The charge, under Section 393 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum seven years’ imprisonment and liable to a fine upon conviction.

He was alleged to have committed the offence in front of the Phileo Damansara 2 building at 2.53pm on August 9.

Deputy public prosecutor Amir Abdul Halim offered RM8,000 bail with one surety for both charges, while the accused’s lawyer Datuk Suraj Singh requested for the bail to be reduced on the grounds that his client is married and has a 12-year-old son.

The court allowed Abu Bakar bail at RM6,000 with one surety for both charges and fixed September 26 for mention. The court also allowed the prosecution plea that the accused should not approach the victim.

The accused was taken to Sungai Buloh Prison after he failed to pay the bail.

The CCTV footage showing the GrabFood delivery rider being stopped and assaulted by the two men who tried to rob him of his bike went viral last weekend. — Bernama