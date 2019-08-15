Sri Ananda Bahwan owner's wife dies in Perak crash

PARIT BUNTAR, Aug 15 — The wife of the proprietor of Sri Ananda Bahwan, a popular banana leaf restaurant chain in Penang island and Seberang Perai, died early this morning in a road accident at KM200.9 of the North-South Expressway.

K. Puvaneswary, 47, died at the scene of the accident which occurred at about 3.05am along the northbound stretch of the highway.

According to Kerian district deputy police chief DSP Sanusi Salleh, Puvaneswary’s husband NV Harikrishnan, 51, and the couple’s two children H. Veerasamy, 21, and H. Mehgulan, 17, sustained body injuries.

The three survivors were rushed to the Taiping hospital for treatment while Puvaneswary’s body was sent to Parit Buntar Hospital.

According to Sanusi, Harikrishnan, who was driving from Taiping to Penang, lost control of the vehicle before veering onto the road shoulder and crashing head-on into a tree.

Puvaneswary who was seated in the back seat, died of severe traumatic head injury according to the post-mortem report. — Bernama