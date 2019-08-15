Malay Mail

Son of Singaporean kayaker confirms her death on social media

Published 59 minutes ago on 15 August 2019

Louis Pang, 23, the son of missing Singaporean kayaker Josephine Puah Geok Tin, 57, confirmed her death in a Facebook post on August 15. — Picture via Facebook/LouisSmile
SINGAPORE, Aug 15 — The son of missing Singaporean kayaker Josephine Puah Geok Tin, 57, has confirmed her death on social media.

In a Facebook post today, Louis Pang, 23, wrote: "Dear Mummy, you've lead a wonderful and glorious life. You did what you love to do till the very end. Rest in Peace Mummy I love you."

Puah's body had been found clad in a safety jacket in waters off the Malaysian state of Terengganu on Wednesday by a fisherman.

She had gone missing on August 8 after setting off from Penyabong jetty near Mersing, Johor, with Matthew Tan Eng Soon, 62. Puah and Tan were there with a group of 13 other Singaporean kayakers, but reportedly drifted away from them.

Search efforts by Malaysian authorities began on August 10 and were ramped up two days later.

A green kayak and the personal belongings of Puah and Tan were discovered on Tuesday by a fisherman off Kuantan, about 160km north of where the pair had first set out.

The search for Tan is still ongoing. — TODAY

