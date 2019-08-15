Son of Singaporean kayaker confirms her death on social media

Louis Pang, 23, the son of missing Singaporean kayaker Josephine Puah Geok Tin, 57, confirmed her death in a Facebook post on August 15. — Picture via Facebook/LouisSmile

SINGAPORE, Aug 15 — The son of missing Singaporean kayaker Josephine Puah Geok Tin, 57, has confirmed her death on social media.

In a Facebook post today, Louis Pang, 23, wrote: "Dear Mummy, you've lead a wonderful and glorious life. You did what you love to do till the very end. Rest in Peace Mummy I love you."

Puah's body had been found clad in a safety jacket in waters off the Malaysian state of Terengganu on Wednesday by a fisherman.

She had gone missing on August 8 after setting off from Penyabong jetty near Mersing, Johor, with Matthew Tan Eng Soon, 62. Puah and Tan were there with a group of 13 other Singaporean kayakers, but reportedly drifted away from them.

Search efforts by Malaysian authorities began on August 10 and were ramped up two days later.

A green kayak and the personal belongings of Puah and Tan were discovered on Tuesday by a fisherman off Kuantan, about 160km north of where the pair had first set out.

The search for Tan is still ongoing. — TODAY