Selangor govt allocates RM1.6m to fix homes damaged by Aug 10 storm

SHAH ALAM, Aug 15 — The Selangor government has allocated RM1.6 million to help residents of Sabak Bernam and Kuala Selangor fix their houses damaged by a storm last Saturday.

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said 509 houses were identified to have been affected by the natural disaster but some 100 of them were still being assessed for damages.

“We have made our calculations and we will help restore the houses based on the damages. Some are minimal while others are critically damaged.

“The allocation is a combination of funds from the state government and related agencies such as Zakat Selangor and the Welfare Department, some others will be paid by Menteri Besar Selangor (Incorporated) via its corporate social responsibility fund,” he told reporters after the Selangor Economic Action Meeting here today.

He said that for now, there were several processes that needed to be completed before the funds could be channelled but gave an assurance that it would be dispersed soon.

Asked if the state government planned get assistance from the Armed Forces or other uniformed bodies to help repair the houses, he said it would depend on the scale of damage.

Last Saturday, hundreds of houses in the two districts including the areas of Sungai Besar. Sekinchan and Tanjong Karang were reported to be badly damaged by the storm.

The state government had immediately channelled an initial aid of RM500 to families affected via the district and land offices in the two districts. — Bernama