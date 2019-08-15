Notorious ‘Emi Keju’ gang members to be charged under Sosma tomorrow

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said police have tried indicting the 'Emi Keju' gang members under normal laws in the past, but they end up posting bail, afterwhich they disappear or return to crime. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Aug 15 — Police today said that members of the recently busted ‘Emi Keju’ criminal gang will be charged tomorrow under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma), but only because they had disappeared before after being allowed bail.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said police have tried indicting them under normal laws in the past, but they end up posting bail, afterwhich they disappear or return to crime.

“The Emi Keju gang leader and 18 of his members, aged between 20 and 38, will be charged at the Selayang Sessions Court tomorrow under Section 130V and Section 130W of Sosma for being members of an organised criminal group and assisting an organised criminal group.

“If we do not stop them now, they will become more dangerous as they are well organised and meticulous in their criminal activities. If left free, they could end being more dangerous than the Mamak Gang,” he said in a media conference here today.

On June 23, police arrested the 32-year-old gang leader who goes by the nickname Emi Keju at an entertainment centre in Kuala Lumpur. The gang is believed to have been involved in 50 armed robbery cases in Selangor, Perak, Kuala Lumpur and Negri Sembilan with a loot amounting to about RM4 million.

Huzir said since 2017, 17 members of the gang have been arrested, although police believe there are 25 members in it.

Through a series of raids, police also seized three Beretta, Walther and Glock 19 air pistols, jewellery worth more than RM150,000, a Honda City and a Honda Accord, besides freezing a bank account that had about RM15,550.23 deposited in it, money believed to have been from robbery activities.

In another matter, Huzir said the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) are probing claims that its personnel had arrived late at the location of a home robbery in New Green Park in Rawang on Aug 5.

He said early investigations found that the personnel had arrived at the location much earlier than claimed by the robbery victims but had inspected the wrong house.

“The house numbers in the residential area (built on land lots) are not in proper sequence. The personnel did find the correct housing area and lane, but while looking for the correct address saw one house that was litted and had its front gate open, so they assumed that was the house that had been robbed.

“It was when one policeman had gone to the back of the house to corner the criminals that he saw the robbery victim running towards him for help,” he said.

Asked if both personnel would be transferred to another unit following the incident, Huzir said that would depend on the outcome of the investigations, adding that both were still on patrol duty. — Bernama