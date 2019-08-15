No changes in MACC, Azam Baki will resume work on Aug 22, says Latheefa

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya addresses a press conference at MACC headquarters in Putrajaya June 21, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya has refuted the report alleging that there will be changes in the agency purportedly due to its Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operation) Datuk Seri Azam Baki’s recent sick leave.

Latheefa said the report is uncalled for and without any basis whatsoever.

“Datuk Seri Azam Baki has been discharged from hospital and even came into the office today.

“He is expected to officially resume his work next week on August 22,” she said in a statement tonight.

A news portal today reported that changes are expected in MACC’s top leadership as Azam had gone on medical leave due to kidney failure and that the MACC is most likely to appoint an acting deputy chief commissioner to oversee operational matters. — Bernama