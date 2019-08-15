Mother, two sons among seven arrested in Kelantan drug-trafficking probe

Police said the woman and her two sons were arrested by a team from the Pasir Mas Police Headquarters Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department on August 13 at a house in Kampung Tok Buak Tendong, Pasir Mas. — AFP pic

KOTA BARU, Aug 15 — A 62-year-old woman and her two sons were among seven suspects detained to facilitate investigations into drug trafficking cases in three separate raids on August 13 and 14.

Kelantan deputy police chief SAC Abdullah Mohammad Piah said the woman and her two sons, aged 30 and 22 years, were arrested by a team from the Pasir Mas Police Headquarters Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department on August 13 at a house in Kampung Tok Buak Tendong, Pasir Mas at 11.30pm.

“The arrests were made based on public information obtained about the trio’s activities over the last six months.

“On inspecting the house, 1,503 grammes of heroin worth RM140,000 was found, believed to have been brought in from Thailand for distribution in Pasir Mas and Kota Baru,” he told a press conference at the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters here, today.

Abdullah said investigations found the 30-year-old son had two previous records under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“The three suspects delivered vegetables to Thailand and the drug supply was brought in separately. They have been remanded for seven days from yesterday to August 20 and are being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act (ADB) 1952.

Meanwhile, in the second raid carried out yesterday (August 14) on a boat at Tok Bali’s Mega Pengkalan Jetty, police detained two Cambodians, aged 34 and 32 years, and a 30-year-old local man believed to be involved in drug trafficking.

“In the raid carried out at 9am, 980 Yaba pills and 17.57 gm of syabu worth RM12,635.50 were found. The supply is believed for distribution to fishermen in the area. The local man had two drug-related records while the two Cambodian suspects had no previous records but tested positive for methamphetamine,” he said.

The three suspects were remanded for seven days from today to August 21 to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Abdullah said in the third raid in Kampung Gunung, Bachok police arrested a 29-year-old man and seized 112 yaba pills worth RM1,680.

“The arrest was made near Jalan Kampung Bukit Temalong, Gunong and the suspect was remanded for 4 days from today to August 18 and was being investigated under Section 39A (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The total value of drugs seized in the three raids was RM154,315.50, while the value of cash, a four-wheel drive vehicle, car, motorcycles and helmets seized came up to RM107,886, he added. — Bernama