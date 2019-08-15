Kit Siang: Building ‘New Malaysia’ a job for all

Lim urged Malaysians to use the month of Merdeka to form new bonds and reject attempts to divide them. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The creation of a “New Malaysia” will take time and needs the support of all Malaysians, Lim Kit Siang said today.

Urging Malaysians to use the month of Merdeka to form new bonds and reject attempts to divide them, the Iskandar Puteri MP said doing so would fresh impetus towards building a nation to be envied.

“As I had said many a time, this is a national mission which will take more (than) one general election cycle to complete as a New Malaysia cannot be established overnight.

“Let Malaysians take ownership of this great mission to build a New Malaysia which is a top world-class nation of unity, freedom, justice, excellence and integrity, based on the five pillar-promises of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the 14th General Election Manifesto,” he said.

The DAP leader was citing the coalition’s pledges to reduce the people’s burden, introduce institutional and political reforms, spur sustainable and equitable economic growth, restore Sabah and Sarawak to the status accorded in Malaysia Agreement 1963, and create a Malaysia that is inclusive, moderate and respected globally.

Lim also said the predictions of PH’s early demise have been proven wrong.

Recent flashpoints such as the proposal to introduce khat in national schools and the continued presence of India-born preacher Dr Zakir Naik have heightened communal tensions in the country and highlighted divisions within the PH coalition.