‘Datuk’ charged with impersonating govt officer in bid to become king’s medical adviser

Datuk Redzuan Zainuddin, 37, was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here for posing as a ‘Datuk Riduan’ to cheat the senior private secretary to the Health Minister, Mohd Hamidi Abu Bakar, at 11am on March 28 at the Health Minister’s office in Putrajaya. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 15 — A project adviser with the title ‘Datuk’ today pleaded not guilty to impersonating a senior government officer in a bid to be appointed as medical and forensic science adviser to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, last March.

Datuk Redzuan Zainuddin, 37, was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here for posing as a ‘Datuk Riduan’ to cheat the senior private secretary to the Health Minister, Mohd Hamidi Abu Bakar, at 11am on March 28 at the Health Minister’s office in Putrajaya.

Redzuan was also charged for pretending to hold a Premier Grade (JUSA) C post at National Institute of Forensic Medicine on the same day and at the same time and place in a bid to be appointed as the medical and forensic science adviser to the King.

The first charge for the offence of cheating by personation was made under section 416 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison or fine or both, while the second charge for the offence of personating a public servant under section 170 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison or fine or both.

Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim set bail at RM5,000 for each charge and ordered for the accused’s travel documentation to be surrendered to the court.

The next court proceeding, comprising the submission of documents to the defence, has been fixed for September 5. — Bernama