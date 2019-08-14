Plumber gets three years’ jail for robbing, assaulting Grab driver

Mar was ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest on May 16. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — The Sessions Court today sentenced a plumber to three years’ jail and ordered him to be given a stroke of the cane for voluntarily causing hurt to an e-hailing driver when robbing him.

Judge Mahyon Talib handed down the sentence on Mar Kong Ming, 33, who pleaded guilty to committing the offence on Grab driver Yeoh See Yeh, 33, by the roadside at Jalan Teratai 2, Setapak, here at 2.45pm on May 9.

Mar was ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest on May 16.

In mitigation, Mar said he has two young children and is the sole breadwinner of the family. — Reuters