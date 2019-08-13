Woman, four kids escape serious injury in Kuching crash

The overturned vehicle is seen at the bottom of a slope in Kuching August 13, 2019. — Picture courtesy of the Serian station Bomba

KUCHING, Aug 13 — A woman and her four children escaped injury after a car they were travelling went down a slope at KM29 Kuching-Serian highway here this morning.

A Serian Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) station spokesman said sparks were seen igniting from the battery, which could have caused a fire.

He said a rescue team from the station managed to disconnect the battery.

“The five managed to come out of the overturned vehicle by themselves before our arrival after we were informed on the accident,” he said.

He said the station’s emergency medical rescue services vehicle (EMRS) then sent them to the Serian district hospital for treatment.

He added the woman, 38, and her children, aged one to 13 years, suffered minor injuries.

The spokesman said the Serian station received an emergency call about a vehicle involving in a single accident about 10.07am today.

He added the female driver lost control of the vehicle, after which it went down the slope.