Sungai Petani housewife claims trial to cheating two women over umrah package

Nurul Yasmin Rosli pleaded not guilty and claimed trial after all charges were read by the court interpreter before Magistrate Arif Mohamad Shariff. — Reuters pic

SUNGAI PETANI, Aug 13 — A housewife was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with four counts of cheating over umrah packages involving losses of RM12,000 in 2012 and 2013.

Nurul Yasmin Rosli, 30, however, pleaded not guilty and claimed trial after all charges were read by the court interpreter before Magistrate Arif Mohamad Shariff.

On the first count, Nurul Yasmin was charged with cheating Nooriah Hanafi into believing that she can provide umrah package which prompted the latter to pay her RM1,800 at No. 1129, Jalan Bandar Puteri Jaya 3/27, Bandar Puteri Jaya here on July 7, 2012.

On the second count, she was also charged with duping the same victim to pay another RM1,770 to her for the same purpose at the same place in December 2012.

On the third count, the housewife was charged with cheating Nooriah to pay her another RM3,120 at the counter of Maybank branch in Taman Ria Jaya here on February 14, 2013.

On the fourth count, Nurul Yasmin was charged with cheating Mazlifah Omar to deposit RM5,310 into her account as payment for an umrah package at the same Maybank branch in Taman Ria Jaya on January 2013.

The housewife was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years with whipping, and also liable to fine if convicted.

The magistrate allowed the accused bail of RM8,000 with one surety and set Aug 28 for remention.

Deputy public prosecutor S. Pavitra prosecuted, while the accused was represented by counsel Ruzanna Abdul Rahim. — Bernama