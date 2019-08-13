Scrap metal for sale in Teluk Intan turns out to be WWII bomb

police received information about the bomb from a man after he was approached by another man who wanted to sell it as scrap metal at about 2.30pm. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

TELUK INTAN, Aug 13 — A World War II-era bomb was found in Jalan Changkat Jong here yesterday.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Mohd Marzukhi Mohd Mokhtar said police received information about the bomb from a man after he was approached by another man who wanted to sell it as scrap metal at about 2.30pm.

“According to the complainant, he was at a house in Batu 7, Changkat Jong when he came across an unidentified man on a vehicle wanting to sell scrap metal.

“The complainant found that the metal resembled a bomb, but the seller did not remember where he had found the object,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Marzukhi said the Perak Contingent Police Headquarters Bomb Disposal unit and personnel from the Hilir Perak District Police Headquarters defused the bomb at about 7.10pm yesterday in a controlled and safe manner. — Bernama