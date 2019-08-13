Flights at Sibu Airport cancelled due to runway lighting issues

SIBU, Aug 13 — Twelve flights were cancelled as at 7pm tonight following runway lighting faults at Sibu Airport.

From the total, 10 were AirAsia flights while two were MasWings flights involving a total of 1,561 passengers.

Sibu Airport manager, Zainuddin Abu Nasir said the lighting problem was detected at about 3 pm and a decision to close the runway from 7 pm to 6 am the following day was made on safety consideration as well as to allow repair works to be carried out.

“The repair team had managed to restore some of the runway lights by 7.50 pm and we proceeded to open the runway for landing and takeoff. By then, the airline companies had decided to postpone their flights to tomorrow.

“The runway lighting will be fully restored by tomorrow,” he told the media at Sibu Airport tonight.

An AirAsia flight for Sibu-Kuala Lumpur departed at 6 pm just before the runway was closed. — Bernama