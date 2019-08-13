Driver caught for allegedly molesting Japanese tourist in Sabah

Police arrested the suspect in front of a shop in Jalan Sulaman near here at about 10.30pm on the same day. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 13 — A tour driver was arrested here for allegedly molesting his Japanese passenger after a trip to the city mosque over the weekend.

According to The Star, Kota Kinabalu police chief assistant commissioner Habibi Majinji said the driver was hired by the tourist to take her on a sightseeing tour on Sunday.

When she asked him to drop her off at the bus terminal here, he invited her to sit in the front.

According to the victim in her 40s, he proceeded to grope her and continued to fondle her breasts and private parts despite her attempts to fend him off.

“The driver then stopped the van by the side of the road and tried to molest her further, but the woman was already screaming for help at this point. The driver let her off the van and sped off.

“The victim asked for help from the public and they helped bring her to lodge a police report,” said Habibi.

“The suspect is being investigated for outraging modesty,” said Habibi.

In April, a dive master was accused of molesting two Chinese tourists underwater during a dive. The matter was eventually settled unofficially with a compensation from the dive master involved, who disputed the claims.