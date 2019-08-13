Decomposing body found floating in Labuan waters

Labuan police chief Supt Muhamad Farid Ahmad said they received a report at 11.20am from marine police personnel, who reported a body floating in the sea near Tanjung Kubong. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

LABUAN, Aug 13 — The decomposing body of a man was found floating in the Bantayan Jahat Shoul, about 20 nautical miles off Tanjung Kubong north of here this morning.

The victim, whose identity has yet to be determined as police found no identification documents on his body was clad in a t-shirt with the words DHJ.

Labuan police chief Supt Muhamad Farid Ahmad said they received a report at 11.20am from marine police personnel, who reported a body floating in the sea near Tanjung Kubong.

“The body was found by Labuan marine police during ‘Op Gelora’ around Bantayan Jahat Shoul waters,” he told Bernama.

Farid said from initial observations, police believed the body had been in the water for quite sometime.

“However, the Forensics Unit will determine what caused the man’s death, and the body was sent to Labuan Nucleus Hospital for post-mortem,” he said. — Bernama