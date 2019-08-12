Dr M: Storm victims will be assisted in line with govt’s finances

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said the government will assist disaster victims in the country. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

LANGKAWI, Aug 12 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said the government will assist disaster victims in the country, including those affected by the storm which wreaked havoc in several areas in northern Peninsular Malaysia on Friday.

The prime minister said, however, the financial situation of the government would be taken into account when rendering such assistance.

“We should only spend what we can. If we spend money we don’t have, we will face financial problems,” he said, adding that the previous government had spent plenty of funds “but now the people who need to pay the debts are us, not them”.

Dr Mahathir commended the quick and early action of agencies concerned in reaching out to victims of Friday’s natural disaster, believed to have been caused by the tail end of Typhoon Lekima and which affected the whole of Langkawi.

He said this to reporters after attending a Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration at the Masjid Al Huda in Padang Matsirat here with residents from the area.

Also present were his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali and Ayer Hangat assemblyman Juhari Bulat. — Bernama