Action to be taken against squatters at Sungai Buloh Leprosy Centre, says PM

Prime Minister Tun Mahathir Mohamad said action will be taken against those who have encroached on land belonging to the National Leprosy Control Centre in Sungai Buloh. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

LANGKAWI, Aug 12 — Action will be taken against those who have encroached on land belonging to the National Leprosy Control Centre (PKKN) in Sungai Buloh, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said the government would also take steps to prevent further encroachment at the centre.

“These people (squatters) know that this area is out of bounds but they still occupy it illegally.

“When we take action they are angry but they are the ones who have broken the law. Going by the rule of law, we have to act when an offence is committed,” he told reporters after attending a gathering with residents in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha celebrations at Masjid Al Huda in Padang Matsirat here today.

Dr Mahathir, who is also Langkawi Member of Parliament, said this when asked to comment on a newspaper report that suspected illegal immigrants continue to occupy abandoned government homes at PKKN.

The Berita Harian today reported that the squatters are using the site to plant grass for landscaping and run nurseries.

According to reports, in order to control the spread of leprosy, PKKN, located about 25 km from Kuala Lumpur, had been designated a restricted area from 1926 until 1996 when no new cases of leprosy were reported. — Bernama