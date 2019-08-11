Muslims celebrate Aidiladha with spirit of sacrifice

Officials at An-Naim Mosque at Jalan Kebun Shah Alam attempting to catch a cow for sacrifice, in Shah Alam, Aug 11, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Aug 11 — Muslims throughout the country today began the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebrations by converging at mosques to perform Aidiladha prayers before proceeding with sacrificial ritual according to Islamic teachings.

IN PAHANG, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah performed their Aidiladha prayers at the Sultan Ahmad 1 State Mosque here today.

Also joining the royal couple were the Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Pahang and other members of the royal family.

They then joined thousands of Muslims to perform Aidiladha prayers which was officiated by Imam of the mosque Mohd Khalil Mohd Zari, while the sermon was delivered by the mosque’s khatib Datuk Badli Shah Alauddin.

After the prayers, Sultan Abdullah spent time mingling with the congregation who lined up to meet and greet him personally.

Sultan Abdullah and Tengku Hassanal later witnessed a sacrificial ritual held at the mosque grounds before leaving.

IN KUALA LUMPUR, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad joined thousands of Muslims to perform the Aidiladha prayers at the National Mosque this morning.

Dr Mahathir later wished Muslims in Malaysia and all over the world “Selamat Hari Raya Aidiladha” and reminded Muslims that Aidiladha is not only about sacrificing animals but they should also be willing to sacrifice to assist members of needy Muslim community.

IN SELANGOR, the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah performed Aidiladha prayers with the people at Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque in Shah Alam.

Also performing their Aidiladha prayers were the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin and the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris.

The prayer was led by Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque Grand Imam, Muhammad Farhan Wijaya, while the Aidiladha sermon entitled “Sacrifice and Pilgrimage symbols of True Devotion” was delivered by Selangor Mufti Datuk Mohd Tamyes Abd Wahid.

IN JOHOR, the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar performed his Aidiladha prayer with a congregation of almost 2,000 at Pasir Pelangi Mosque here.

The sultan was accompanied by the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and other silbings as well as his son-in-law Datuk Dennis Muhammad Abdullah.

After the prayer, the Sultan of Johor and members of the Johor royal family mingled with the people present before departing the premises.

IN NEGRI SEMBILAN, the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir and the Tunku Ampuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Aishah Rohani Tengku Besar Mahmud performed Aidiladha prayers at the Tuanku Munawir Royal Mosque in Seri Menanti, Kuala Pilah.

Meanwhile members of the search and rescue team for Nora Anne Quoirin, 15, managed to perform their Aidiladha prayers at Masjid Kariah Pantai with 150 local residents.

IN MELAKA, the Yang Dipertua Negeri, Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob and Chief Minister Adly Zahari joined about 5,000 Muslims to pray at Al-Azim Mosque in Bukit Palah.

The prayer was led by Al Azim Mosque Grand Imam, Datuk Mohammad Hashim who also delivered the sermon.

IN KELANTAN, the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V prayed at the Muhammadi Mosque with a a congregation of about 2,000 people.

The Sultan who was dressed in a white robe was accompanied by the Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan Dr Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra, the Tengku Temenggong of Kelantan Tan Sri Tengku Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz and Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

IN TERENGGANU, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin performed Aidiladha prayer with about 1,000 Muslims at Al-Muktaffi Billah Shah Mosque in Ladang, Kuala Terengganu.

He was received upon arrival by the Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar as well as the Yang Dipertuan Muda of Terengganu, Tengku Muhammad Ismail and other state government leaders.

A Bernama observation found Muslims celebrated the Aidiladha festival in moderation with family members and neighbours to conduct the sacrificial ritual.

IN PERAK, the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah performed Aidiladha prayer at Sultan Azlan Shah Mosque in Ipoh.

His arrival at the mosque was received by state exco members and government officials. Also present was the Raja Dihilir of Perak, Raja Iskandar Dzulkarnain Sultan Idris Shah.

After the prayer, Sultan Nazrin mingled with a congregation of 1,500 before departing the mosque.

IN SABAH, the Yang di-Pertua Negeri, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and his wife Toh Puan Norlidah RM Jasni performed their Aidiladha prayers with thousands of Muslims at the State Mosque led by Sabah State Mosque Grand Imam, Suhaidi Kunting.

IN PENANG, the Yang Dipertua Negeri, Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas joined about 4,000 Muslims to perform Aidiladha prayers at Penang State Mosque.

The prayer was led by the mosque Grand Imam, Mohd Noordin Samah and after the prayers Abdul Rahman also greeted members of the congregation.

Eight cows were sacrificed at a Premier Sacrificial Ritual at the mosque compound and the meat was distributed to the needy and poor.

IN SARAWAK, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg attended a Premier Sacrificial Ceremony organised by Sarawak Islamic Council at Dewan Hikmah.

Four cows were sacrificed and distributed to 250 asnaf (underprivileged) in Samariang and around the city.

Meanwhile, Eastern Field Command commander, Lt Gen Datuk Zamrose Mohd Zain also held an Aidiladha ceremony and sacrificial ritual at Salahuddin Al-Ayyubi Mosque in Penrissen Camp.

IN KEDAH, Muslims celebrated Adiladha on a moderate scale after 500 houses were damaged in a storm on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Raja Muda of Kedah Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Sultan Sallehuddin and his wife Che Puan Muda Zaheeda Mohamad Ariff performed Aidiladha prayers at Al-Aman Mosque in Alor Setar.

Also joining the prayer was Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir.

The Raja Muda of Kedah also presented contributions to the poor and needy victims of the storm at Ar-Rahmah Mosque in Alor Setar.

IN PERLIS, the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail and the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil performed Aidiladha prayers with about 2,000 Muslims at Al-Hussien Mosque here.

Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) chief executive officer Mohd Nazim Mohd Noor led the prayers while Perlis Mufti Dr Mohd Azri Zainul Abidin delivered the sermon.

After the prayers, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin and Tuanku Lailatul Shahreen also witnessed the sacrificial ritual of a cow contributed by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail at the mosque compound. — Bernama