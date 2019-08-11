Dr M joins thousands in Aidiladha prayers at National Mosque

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad attends Aidiladha prayers at the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur August 11, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad joined thousands of Muslims to perform the Aidiladha prayers at the National Mosque this morning.

The prayer was led by National Mosque Grand Imam Tan Sri Syaikh Ismail Muhammad.

Dr Mahathir when met by reporters later, wished Muslims in Malaysia and all over the world “Selamat Hari Raya Aidiladha.”

He also reminded Muslims that Aidiladha is not only about sacrificing animals but they should also be willing to sacrifice to assist members of needy Muslim community.

“It is our hope that we learn about sacrifice and the importance of sacrifice among Muslims,” he said.

Earlier, Syaikh Ismail in his sermon entitled Aidiladha: Where is Our Sacrifice? called on all Muslims to take a caring approach and be prepared to sacrifice by extending aid to Muslims suffering all over the world.

He said the sacrifice and assistance is based on one’s capability to provide money, energy, thoughts and prayers.

“Hopefully our bit of sacrifice would be valued as a righteous practice and as evidence of our faith to Allah SWT,” he said. — Bernama