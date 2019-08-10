Exco: Reports of more than 300 fallen trees received in Penang after freak storm

More than 300 incidents of fallen trees were reported throughout Penang following heavy rains and strong winds which began at 10pm last night. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 10 — More than 300 incidents of fallen trees were reported throughout Penang following heavy rains and strong winds which began at 10pm last night.

State Housing and Local Government Committee Chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) had received 150 complaints, while the Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP) received 152 complaints about the fallen trees which blocked traffic and damaged properties.

“The clean-up work has commenced since last night, where 815 MBPP and MPSP personnel have been working to clear the tree branches which are blocking traffic,” he said at a press conference attended by Penang Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang and MPSP president Datuk Rozali Mohamud here today.

He added that nearly 90 per cent of the areas in the state affected by the fallen trees had been cleared by the local authorities.

Jagdeep, who is also Datuk Keramat state assemblyman said 20 victims had to be evacuated to a temporary relief centre set up at the Hashim Yahaya Mosque, while 31 victims from six families were housed at two relief centres in Seberang Perai.

“I would like to request all the victims of the storm yesterday to lodge police reports on property damage as soon as possible, so that they can make claims from the Penang TYT Disaster Fund,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Kedah, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (MCDF) received 315 calls — the highest recorded so far — on fallen trees in 10 districts involving 56 residents in the state following the storm last night.

MCDF deputy chief commissioner (operations) Norhafifi Ismail said the calls were received via the MERS 999 hotline from in the districts of Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Pendang, Padang Terap, Sik, Kuala Muda, Kota Setar, Yan, Kulim and Pokok Sena.

“Among the cases recorded were of trees fallen on main roads, as well as public and residential areas. The operational and cleanup works are being carried out by all involved agencies including the Fire and Rescue Department and the police,” he said in a statement today.

He added that about 560 homes were damaged in 11 districts in Kedah due to the storm.

In Perlis, Sate Education Department school management sector chief Zainodin Ahmad said a total of 50 schools were damaged by the storm, 35 of which were primary schools.

“We will try to get them repaired before the schooling session begins,” he told reporters after visiting one the schools.

Heavy rains followed by strong winds last night affected several northern states of the Peninsula, which resulted in hundreds of fallen trees, power outages, as well as damage to homes and public facilities. — Bernama