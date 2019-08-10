British man found dead in hotel room in Putrajaya

Putrajaya district acting police chief Supt S. Vijaya Rao said police were informed of the discovery of the body of the man in the toilet by the hotel’s supervisor at 4.51pm. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — A 56-year-old British man was found dead in his hotel room in Presint 1, Putrajaya near here yesterday.

Putrajaya district acting police chief Supt S. Vijaya Rao said police were informed of the discovery of the body of the man in the toilet by the hotel’s supervisor at 4.51pm.

He said a friend of the victim who was staying at the hotel had asked the hotel staff to open the victim’s room door after the man failed to return phone calls and text messages on the WhatsApp application.

“The victim stayed at the hotel since Sunday (August 4) for a five-day leadership programme and he was the senior trainer for the programme,” he said in a statement last night.

There were no criminal elements in the incident and police also found a blood pressure monitor as well as medicines in large quantities in the victim’s room, he said.

“However, post-mortem will be carried out to determine the cause of death,” he said, adding that the case was classified as a sudden death. — Bernama