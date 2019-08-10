39 storm victims receive treatment at govt hospitals in Kedah

Motorcyclists battle through heavy rain and strong winds near the Kuala Kedah fishing village in Jitra August 10, 2019. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Aug 10 — A total of 39 victims of a storm that hit several districts in Kedah last night were treated at government hospitals across the state.

Kedah Health director Datuk Dr Norhizan Ismail said 23 outpatient and 16 inpatient cases were recorded at six government hospitals in the state.

“A total of 15 victims have been admitted to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB) in Alor Setar; Langkawi Hospital (eight); Jitra Hospital (eight); Kulim Hospital (four); Yan Hospital (two) and Sik Hospital (two).

“As at 5pm today, 23 outpatients and inpatient were confirmed to be in stable condition and allowed to go home, while 15 others were still being treated at the ward,” he said in a statement here today.

He said out of the 15 victims, there was only one victim at the Langkawi Hospital in critical condition, and plans were underway to transfer the patient to HSB’s Intensive Care Unit.

“The storm last night also led to the death of a 27-year old female motorcyclist in the Kubang Pasu,” he said adding that a post-mortem revealed that the victim suffered from severe head injury.

Meanwhile, in Perlis, a total of 467 houses were reportedly damaged and affected by the storm which swept across the northern states of the peninsula.

According to a statement from the Malaysian Civil Defence Force in Perlis, as of 6 pm, a total of 303 homes were reportedly damaged in Kangar; Arau (86); and Padang Besar (78). — Bernama