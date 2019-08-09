MACC: Don’t speculate on our call to secretary-general

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s logo is seen in Putrajaya June 21, 2017. The MACC has urged for an end to baseless speculation concerning a probe involving the secretary-general of a ministry August 9, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 9 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today urged all quarters to stop making baseless speculation on the agency’s investigation involving the secretary-general of a ministry.

“All quarters should stop making baseless speculation,” the commission said in response to the report by the blog Sabahkini2.com on the probe involving the secretary-general.

It said the allegation made in the report was indeed baseless and had also caused public confusion.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture’s secretary-general Datuk Isham Ishak had said that he had been called by the MACC to assist with an investigation, and not, to be investigated himself.

He had said that as the officer overseeing the ministry, he had been asked to provide clarifications on the ministry’s procedures, as well as matters which had occurred within the ministry. — Bernama