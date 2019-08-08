Three worksites in Perak sealed over safety violations

Perak’s Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) director Zamzurin Maarof inspecting a construction site in Meru, Ipoh August 8, 2019. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 8 — The state Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) ordered three construction sites to be sealed after conducting inspections on 27 as part of “Operasi Cegah Kemalangan” that started on July 15.

Director Zamzurin Maarof said two sites in Batu Gajah and Taiping were sealed completely while a third in Meru here was partially closed.

“All the three sites were found to have used damaged scaffolding, which could risk the lives of the workers. We have sealed the three places and only housekeeping work on the ground floor are allowed.

“There should not be any man activities in the higher floors. We allowed the housekeeping works in order for the developers to improve and clean the construction site according to the law,” he told reporters after raiding a construction site in Meru here.

Zamzurin also said the department issued 179 prohibition notices, 42 repair notices and seven directive notices for various offences.

“Among the offences were open sidewalks involving high-level work, holes in the workplace, poor electrical wiring, damaged scaffolding, work platforms and access to unsafe workplaces,” he said.

He also said the department was preparing investigation papers for three prosecutions and 151 compounds against employers and individuals over breaches of the Factory and Machinery Act 1967 and the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994.

Separately, Zamzurin also disclosed that 23 workplace injuries and four deaths were recorded up until July this year.

Falls and injuries from falling objects accounted for 61 per cent of the reports.

“The department has filed 37 lawsuits and issued 172 compounds worth up to 600,000 to employers from various industrial sectors,” he said.

Zamzurin added that the department will not compromise with any employers or individuals who fail to carry out their duties to ensure that the site and surrounding area are safe and conducive to employees and the public.