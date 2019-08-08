Haze expected to clear after mid-September, says Met Dept

Malaysia’s landmark Petronas Twin Towers are seen shrouded in haze in Kuala Lumpur August 6, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — The haze which has led to moderate air quality readings in several places in Malaysia, is expected to clear after mid-September.

According to Meteorological Department deputy director-general (operations) Muhammad Helmi Abdullah when contacted by Bernama today, this estimation was based on the change in wind direction and frequent rainfall expected between the third week of September and October during the southwest monsoon shift.

He added that as long as the southwest monsoon winds were still blowing and forest fire hot spots in Kalimantan and Sumatera, Indonesia remained, the haze would still be experienced.

As such, he advised the public to reduce outdoor activities and avoid undertaking open burning.

On August 1, it was reported that the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia and Sarawak had begun to experience the haze because of forest fires in six provinces in Indonesia.

Meanwhile, the Kedah Fire and Rescue Department announced that it was ready for the eventuality of forest fires and the haze occurring in the state due to the hot and dry weather conditions.

Department director Sayani Saidon told reporters today that the department’s preparations included personnel, machinery and equipment which are on standby.

He said a total of 2,770 fires were recorded from January to July this year, compared to the 1,020 cases reported during the same period last year.

The hot weather and drought experienced from January to March this year were believed to be among the factors that led to the increase. — Bernama