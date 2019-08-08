CJ: Come with concrete evidence, not mere allegations of judges’ wrongdoings

Chief Justice Datuk Seri Utama Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat said in all fairness, If the complainant had some concrete proof of some wrongdoings, the complainant should come with specific details otherwise investigation could not be done. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 8 — Complaints about judges’ wrongdoings should come with concrete evidence and not just mere allegations,” said Chief Justice Datuk Seri Utama Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat.

She said this was to enable the authorities to conduct proper investigations to the complaint.

Tengku Maimun said in all fairness, If the complainant had some concrete proof of some wrongdoings for example if a judge was suspected of taking bribes, the complainant should come with specific details otherwise investigation could not be done.

“It has been very general... this judge on the take and that judge on the take ... but nobody comes up with specific names, incident so that is why it would remain as bare allegations,” she told reporters after attending the oath-taking ceremony of 14 judges at the Palace of Justice here today.

“If you have some complaints, with concrete evidence, you come to the authorities. You lodge report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) so that proper investigations can be done.

Tengku Maimun said that anybody could say anything about anybody.

“If you just make a general allegation without naming a particular judge, without giving us specific incident... that is not fair to the whole judiciary and the whole country because it will taint the judiciary and the country.

“How can investigation be done, if you make mere allegations this judge, that judge, some judges are on the take?” she said.

To media questions regarding a Sessions Court Judge in Kuala Kubu Baru who was recently remanded over a probe into alleged corruption, Tengku Maimun said the judge is not suspended.

“He has been transferred out of Kuala Kubu Baru. you see the principle is this... he is innocent until proven guilty, so as far as we are concerned he is still an officer of the court,” she said.

She, however, said the judge had been placed in the headquarters for some administrative reasons. — Bernama