Perak MB says cops to probe Bersatu reps who sold cows meant for Aidiladha celebration

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to reporters at his office in the State Secretariat Building, Ipoh February 14, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 7 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said that he will leave it to the police to investigate two Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) division leaders for selling cows donated for last year’s Hari Raya Haji celebration.

Mentri Besar’s political secretary Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid in a statement said that Ahmad Faizal was disappointed that two out of the three cows donated personally by him were sold.

“The cows were donated so that they could be distributed to the poor and the people. But it’s disappointing that they were sold for other purposes,” the statement read.

Yesterday, Bagan Datuk’s PPBM division leaders Abdul Malik Karim and Mohd Robion Bandi admitted to selling the cows to pay off bills and purchase a computer for the division’s office.

The duo claimed that they were unable to carry out the party work without a computer, Malaysiakini reported.

They also said that of the approximate RM10,000 received from the sale of the two cows, RM3,000 was spent on purchasing the computer, and the balance was used to pay pending bills.

They stressed that the money was not used for personal purposes and added that they would cooperate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in their investigations and are willing to face the consequences if the party decides to sack them.