Johor MB shoots down resignation rumours

Dr Sahruddin is pictured at the Mentri Besar’s Office in Bangunan Dato’ Jaafar Muhammad, Kota Iskandar April 15, 2019. — Bernama pic

KULAI, Aug 7 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal has today denied rumours that he will quit his post, following recent allegations on social media that he will step down soon.

He brushed aside the claims as hearsay and added that the rumours about his resignation were baseless.

“Firstly, the news about my resignation is purely rumours.

“And where did you (journalist) hear about the rumours? From a portal? Do you actually believe it?” said Dr Sahruddin in jest when replying to the question.

He said this at a media conference after the launch of the mascot and logo for the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma XX) held at the Impiana Hotel in Senai here today.

Also present was Johor Youth, Sports, Entrepreneurship Development and Cooperatives Committee chairman Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali and NSC director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail.

Rumors of Dr Sahruddin’s resignation as the state’s meneri besar have been circulating on social media for the past few days.

A pro-Barisan Nasional (BN) portal called “Ops Johor” had yesterday claimed that Dr Sahruddin will soon step down as mentri besar due to his failure to deal with the Pasir Gudang pollution issue.

Similar rumours have plagued Dr Sahruddin, who is also the Bukit Kepong assemblyman, with several parties alleged to be frustrated with his administration of the state.

Dr Sahruddin, 44, was sworn in as the 17th Johor mentri besar at the Bukit Serene Palace on April 14, taking over from Datuk Osman Sapian, who resigned on April 8.