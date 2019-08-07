Family accepts MARA scholar's death as ‘God’s will’

Amirul Ashraff was a final-year student in mechatronic engineering at the University of Technology Sydney. — Picture via Facebook/Hotdtaiping Official

TAIPING, Aug 7 — The family of Amirul Ashraff Md Azhar, Malaysian student who died at his apartment in Sydney, Australia, has accepted his death as fated.

Amirul Ashraff’s father Md Azhar Hasbullah, 48, said his son was a good boy who had set a good example to his two younger siblings.

“We are deeply saddened by his passing but it’s the will of God,” he told Bernama when met at his home at Rancangan Perkampungan Tersusun (RPT) Tekah, Asam Kumbang here today.

The media reported yesterday that based on information obtained from authorities, 22-year-old Amirul Ashraff had fallen off the building he was staying in.

Amirul Ashraff was a final-year student in mechatronic engineering at the University of Technology Sydney.

Md Azhar said his son, who was a MARA-sponsored student, had never mentioned of having any problems and was happy when he contacted him for 10 minutes on his birthday on July 30.

“His friends contacted me yesterday and informed that Amirul Ashraff had no problem and that he celebrated his birthday with them,” he said adding that the last time his son returned home was in September last year.

Md Azhar said he was informed by MARA officials that a post-mortem would be conducted today and the report would be ready in three to four days.

He said MARA was assisting to bring back his son’s body for burial in Asam Kumbang.

Meanwhile, Md Azhar also urged the public not to believe stories circulating on social media that Amirul Ashraff’s death was due to study pressure.

“I ask the public not to speculate but pray that all matters will be simplified,” said the Royal Malaysian Navy pensioner. — Bernama