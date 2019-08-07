Body of man found stuffed in suitcase in Pandan Indah

The police were trying to determine the deceased’s identity. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — The body of a man stuffed inside a suitcase was found at Jalan 3, Pandan Industri in Pandan Indah here yesterday.

The victim believed to have been murdered was bundled up in a rug and tied with a cable.

Ampang Jaya District police chief ACP Noor Azmi Yusoff said members of the public discovered the body at 8.52 am when they spotted legs jutting out of the blue suitcase.

He said the victim was fully clothed, without shoes.

“The post mortem at Kuala Lumpur Hospital found signs of strangulation with bruises on the body,” he said in a statement last night.

He said the police were trying to ascertain the deceased’s identity and have classified the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Noor Azmi said the public may contact investigating officer ASP Saiful Azhar Rahim at 011-12116458 should they have information on the case. — Bernama